Failed, Cowering Ex-AG Bill Barr Gets Nasty

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is some piece of work. He did nothing and said little when Black Lives Matter and Antifa, two violent communist groups, burned down a historic building and a church while causing mayhem in DC. Barr was worthless as the same groups attacked police and burned down buildings throughout the nation. However, he’s now attacking Donald Trump as being “responsible” for last yea’s Capitol riot.

In a TV special, he claimed that “the whole idea [of the rally] was to intimidate Congress.”

BARR TRASHES TRUMP

Barr should spend more time on introspection as opposed to blaming Donald Trump, but he won’t.

NY Post published a summary of the new comments from the failed Attorney General.

“I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word, in that it appears that part of the plan was to send that group up to the Hill,” Barr told NBC News’ Lester Holt in an exclusive interview. “I think the whole idea was to intimidate Congress, and I think that that was wrong.”

However, Barr added that he had not “seen anything to say he [Trump] was legally responsible for it in terms of incitement.”

Trump wasn’t trying to intimidate Congress. He believed the election was fraudulent as does more than half the country.

In another portion of the interview, Barr said he told Trump that the Justice Department had looked into the claims of voter fraud and was unable to find any evidence to support the then-president’s claims.

“He was asking about different theories, and I had the answers. I was able to tell him, ‘This was wrong because of this,’” Barr recounted.

Barr didn’t even interview one person who came forward saying they witnessed voter fraud.

Barr thinks former President Donald Trump “has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers” of a leader, according to excerpts of his forthcoming book obtained by The Washington Post.

“We need leaders not only capable of fighting and ‘punching,’ but also persuading and attracting — leaders who can frame, and advocate for, an uplifting vision of what it means to share in American citizenship,” Barr, who served as Trump’s second attorney general, wrote in the book, “One Damn Thing After Another,” according to the Post.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO ‘WEAK, INEFFECTIVE’ BARR

Barr, a close friend of Robert Mueller’s, never tried to do his job. As Trump said, he was “weak, ineffective, and totally scared of being impeached, which the Democrats were constantly threatening to do.”

“They ‘broke’ him. He should have acted much faster on the Mueller Report, instead of allowing the fake Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax to linger for so long, but it was the Election Fraud and Irregularities that he refused to act on because he wanted to save his own hide—and he did.

“He never got impeached, contempt charges never went forward, and the Democrats were very happy with him—but I wasn’t,” Trump said. “The Unselect Committee of Political Hacks continues to spin its wheels in trying to fabricate a narrative that doesn’t exist.”

Barr had offered to resign at one point during the heated encounter, to which Trump responded by slamming his hand on his desk and saying, “Accepted. Accepted.”

“And then, boom, he slapped it again [and said], ‘Accepted. Go home. Don’t go back to your office, go home. You’re done.’”

“And now we have a war waging in Ukraine that would have never happened, record-setting inflation, an embarrassingly poorly executed withdrawal from Afghanistan, and an economy that is teetering, at best. All because of a corrupt Election result​,” Trump added.

NEW BOOK: BARR YELLS AT TRUMP

“In his upcoming book, ‘One Damn Thing After Another,’ Barr recalled that in October 2020, Trump called soon after a Newsmax segment on Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Fox News reported Wednesday.

Trump asked Barr about the Hunter laptop, according to the book. Barr said he told him “sharply” he couldn’t talk about it.

“You know, if that was one of my kids,” Trump began before Barr cut him off..

“Dammit, Mr. President, I am not going to talk to you about Hunter Biden. Period!” Barr fired back, in a raised voice.

Barr’s chief of staff Will Levi, who was in the room with him, was shocked.

“You yelled at the President?” Levi asked, with Barr nodding in confirmation, the book claims.

Trump’s Response

