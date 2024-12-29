Tass reported that US and UK special services are plotting terror attacks on Russia’s bases in Syria. The SVR alleged that MI6 and the CIA are directing ISIS commanders to target Russian military bases using drones.

“Washington and London presume that in such conditions they will be able to achieve more quickly their geopolitical goal of ensuring their long-term dominance in the region on the basis of a repulsive concept of the rules-based order,” the statement reads.

They say Russia’s presence on the Mediterranean coast of Syria is hampering their plans.

“In order to remove this ‘obstacle,’ British intelligence services are developing plans to organize a series of terrorist attacks on Russian military facilities in Syria,” the SVR said.

Recently, one of Russia’s top generals was murdered in Moscow by a Ukrainian asset. Russia says the West was behind it or agreed to it.

The Pentagon

Press Secretary Major General Ryder referenced the problems in Syria on December 2nd.

“First, the Department of Defense is closely monitoring developments in Syria. To echo the statement put out by the NSC over the weekend, let me be clear that the US is in no way involved in the operations you see playing out in and around Aleppo in northwestern Syria, which, as you know, are being led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the designated terrorist organization.

“In light of the significant potential for harm to civilians and minority groups in the region, the United States, along with other allies and partners, is urging de-escalation. Separately, we remain fully prepared to defend and protect our personnel and assets deployed to the region to include our forces deployed to Syria that are singularly focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS and which remain essential to ensuring that ISIS can never again resurge in Syria.”

On December 7, Donald Trump warned the US administration not to get involved in Syria.

I am hereby demanding that the US do NOT get involved in the conflict between Syria, Russia and Iran. This is not our fight, we should not send one penny to Damascus or any other party involved. We cannot let the warmongers in the White House succeed in starting World War 3! pic.twitter.com/9xWCHbTbGl — Donald J. Trump – Parody (@realDonParody) December 7, 2024

HTS, Turkish-backed terrorists marched into Syria and Assad was overthrown on December 8.

We were told there were 900 US troops in Syria. Then, on December 19, Major General Ryder told us there are 2,000 US soldiers in Syria.

Ryder said General Austin spoke with the Turkish minister on December 24th to discuss the importance of security in Syria.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email