Lest We Forget What We’re Fighting: Global Domination

The following is a clip posted by the World Economic Forum, a globalist organization tied to the UN that seeks world domination. They haven’t changed or gone away. They simply changed tactics.

In this clip, Ursula Von Der Leyen, the EU Commission President, plans to massively regulate the world’s social media platforms. Von Der Leyen says, “Online misinformation can undermine democratic institutions.”

She also brings up January 6 without context, saying she was shocked by it. She repeated the lie that an officer lost his life due to the riot. Ursula failed to mention the Trump supporters who died, especially Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered.

This is what Elon Musk is fighting with X.

“Online misinformation can undermine democratic institutions.” Speaking in a World Economic Forum video, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen lays out her plans to massively regulate social media platforms. “We need to contain this immense power of the big digital companies… and… pic.twitter.com/m9VfXHmKjo — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 29, 2024

DSA

On August 25th, 2023, and August 26, 2023, Sentinel reported that the EU passed the Digital Services Act (DSA) that applies censorship to any platforms Europeans might see. Nineteen platforms must conform to avoid a very punitive fine. They might ultimately find themselves banned. Google, Facebook, Apple, Instagram, Bing, Google searches, and X/Twitter are among the mostly US platforms named.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, said it will bring European values to the digital world. The values include censorship.

The WEF is planning tiny homes for us.

You can live in a recycled wind turbine. It’s something like an upscale hut.

Ursula’s January Speech

“Ladies and gentlemen, dear Klaus, let me go back to the number one concern of the Global Risk Report. Disinformation and misinformation tackling this has been our focus since the very beginning of my mandate.

“With our Digital Services Act, we defined the responsibility of large internet platforms on the content they promote and propagate. A responsibility to children and vulnerable groups targeted by hate speech, but also a responsibility to our societies as a whole. Because the boundary between online and offline is getting thinner and thinner, and the values we cherish offline should also be protected online.

“And this is even more important in this new era of generative AI. Now, the World Economic Forum Global Risk Report puts Artificial Intelligence as one of the top potential risks for the next decade.”

Opinion

Free speech on social media wasn’t a problem until they said it is. Europe is dragging us down culturally and in war. We used to lead. Now, we tie our future to globalist Europeans who do not have our best interests at heart.

There is opinion in this article.

