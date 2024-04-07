Rutgers Admin Flee As Pro-Hamas Radicals Terrorize Students

By
M DOWLING
-
3
29

Pro-Hamas protesters at Rutgers went out of control and disrupted a Town Hall meeting demanding Rutgers University cut ties with Tel Aviv University. According to Fox News Digital, the Rutgers President and administrators ran off, leaving the terrified students to fend for themselves.

The students were ranting the usual hateful anti-Semitic slogans, such as “one solution, intifada revolution,” and “We don’t want two states!” “Long live the Intifada!”

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway and administrators “ran away,” “leaving behind the Jewish/pro-Israel students to deal with an unruly and obviously antisemitic crowd, whose attention turned to the Jews after the administration left.” 

Cory Rothbort, an attorney with Mazie Slater & Freeman, who is representing student Rivka Schafer along with another student, called it a “horrifying experience” for the Jews in attendance.

If any of these radicals are students, they should be expelled, and if they’re foreigners, deported. If we keep Joe Biden and these Democrats in office, it will grow worse. They won’t just come for Jews. They will come for all of us.

It was so dangerous that police couldn’t usher the students through the front door.

Ironically, the Town Hall was held for Jewish students asking for more security on campus.


guest

3 Comments
Obama's pal
Obama's pal
3 minutes ago

“You cannot take any people, of any color, and exempt them from the requirements of civilization — including work, behavioral standards, personal responsibility, and all the other basic things that the clever intelligentsia disdain — without ruinous consequences to them and to society at large.”
Thomas Sowell
“Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?”
Thomas Sowell

Anonymous
Anonymous
39 minutes ago

The first thing that comes to my attention, is that the police didn’t do their jobs, and should be reprimanded. And those that were clearly guilty of inciting violence were not taken into custody and dealt with according to the law.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Parents take note: No student will be sae at Rutgers.
Don’t put your child in danger! Take Rutgers off you possible list. If you have children at Rutgers, transfer them to a more safe environment.
Note to athletes: enter the transfer portal immediately.
Note to the public-Attending events at Rutgers could put you life in danger, even sporting events.

The only way to get Universities lie Rutgers to change is a total boycott. It is not to punish Rutgers, it is to keep people safe from mob attack.

