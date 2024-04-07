Rutgers Admin Flee As Pro-Hamas Radicals Terrorize Students

Pro-Hamas protesters at Rutgers went out of control and disrupted a Town Hall meeting demanding Rutgers University cut ties with Tel Aviv University. According to Fox News Digital, the Rutgers President and administrators ran off, leaving the terrified students to fend for themselves.

The students were ranting the usual hateful anti-Semitic slogans, such as “one solution, intifada revolution,” and “We don’t want two states!” “Long live the Intifada!”

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway and administrators “ran away,” “leaving behind the Jewish/pro-Israel students to deal with an unruly and obviously antisemitic crowd, whose attention turned to the Jews after the administration left.”

Cory Rothbort, an attorney with Mazie Slater & Freeman, who is representing student Rivka Schafer along with another student, called it a “horrifying experience” for the Jews in attendance.

If any of these radicals are students, they should be expelled, and if they’re foreigners, deported. If we keep Joe Biden and these Democrats in office, it will grow worse. They won’t just come for Jews. They will come for all of us.

It was so dangerous that police couldn’t usher the students through the front door.

Ironically, the Town Hall was held for Jewish students asking for more security on campus.

The antisemitic cess pool continues to spill over at Rutgers University as pro Palestinian radicals call for the removal of the Jewish nation and for more violence against Jews. How much longer are you going to allow the harassment of your Jewish students @RutgersU?! pic.twitter.com/NqhP8Efl9k — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 5, 2024

Tonight at @RutgersU the President held a town hall with students. It devolved into anarchy, and he fled with half the police present. Jewish students who came to ask about how the admin would keep them safe on campus were left to beg the remaining police to escort them out. pic.twitter.com/nCBeqxiWCi — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 5, 2024

Rutgers’ president fled a town hall under police escort after it was disrupted by radical campus activists calling for “intifada” & violent “resistance.” How can Jewish students & faculty trust Rutgers’ admin to protect them, when they can’t guarantee safety at their own events? pic.twitter.com/6oSvYJpOx7 — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) April 5, 2024

