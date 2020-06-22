S Korea condemns Bolton’s book! Facts are “greatly distorted,” sets a “dangerous precedent”

South Korea says John Bolton’s claims on Korean nuclear talks in his memoir are ‘distorted.’ The South Korean government has rejected claims made in former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book as distorted, warning that the book’s publication sets a dangerous precedent, Newsweek reports.

GREATLY DISTORTED WITH LONG-LASTING EFFECTS ON DIPLOMACY

On Monday, Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s national security chief, said in a statement that much of the claims made by President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser in his book “does not reflect the exact facts” and are “greatly distorted.”

Chung also said Bolton’s book “violates the basic principles of diplomacy and can seriously undermine trust in future negotiations.” The book is scheduled for publication on Tuesday but media outlets have released excerpts, according to World Report.

Bolton’s memoir, the name of which we will not post, cites three meetings Bolton attended, the last one being the failed encounter, some say was embarrassing.

The book includes details of the third and ill-fated summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. The two sides could not reach a deal on sanctions relief and denuclearization.

UNREALISTIC

In the book, Bolton alleges that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had pushed an unrealistic “unification” agenda during talks between the three nations.

South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong dismissed the claim in a statement, Reuters reported. “It does not reflect accurate facts and substantially distorts facts,” Chung said of Bolton’s book.

Chung did not go into detail, but said its publication had set a “dangerous precedent.” He added, “Unilaterally publishing consultations made based on mutual trust violates the basic principles of diplomacy and could severely damage future negotiations.”

The Hanoi summit fell apart when Trump rejected Kim’s offer to dismantle North Korea’s main Yongbyon nuclear research facility. Kim wanted some sanctions lifted in exchange.