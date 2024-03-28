Sam Bankman-Fried Gets a 25-Year Sentence

By
M DOWLING
-
9
1076

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for fraud tied to the collapse of his digital exchange.

Less than two years ago, Bankman-Fried was the crypto king. He hung around with heads of state, had a $30 million penthouse in the Caribbean and vowed to use his wealth to better humanity.

Last year, a jury found the 32-year-old guilty of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers and defrauding investors and lenders to his crypto investment firm Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried, standing with his hands clasped, told the judge before sentencing Thursday that he was haunted every day by what he had thrown away. “I was responsible for FTX, and its collapse is on me,” he said during a 20-minute statement.


Bob
Guest
Bob
56 seconds ago

GOOD Let’s hope he serves the 25! Disgusting looking and acting character born, nurtured and developed by disgusting parents…

0
Reply
Joe
Guest
Joe
2 minutes ago

Looks like he bettered his wallet……

0
Reply
Hans Gruber
Guest
Hans Gruber
24 minutes ago

Did he forget to send 10% to the big guy? That would explain a lot.

3
Reply
Dana
Guest
Dana
30 minutes ago

So,, the puppet that stole $Billions, sentence to 25, will do 12 or less.. Not too bad..
As long as his puppet masters take care of his canteen needs while he is in.
This is a travesty of justice.

1
Reply
VotingDoesn'tMatterAnymore
Guest
VotingDoesn'tMatterAnymore
41 minutes ago

Why do I think he won’t serve more than 18 months?

3
Reply
Bob
Guest
Bob
32 seconds ago
Reply to  VotingDoesn'tMatterAnymore

Joooooooooooo?

0
Reply
