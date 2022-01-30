San Fran DA Withheld Evidence in an Officer’s Excessive Force Case

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been accused of withholding evidence in a case involving a police officer’s use of ‘unnecessary force’ against a civilian.

Megen Hayashi, a criminal investigator working in Chesa Boudin’s office came forward and testified to a judge that she was ordered by co-workers to withhold evidence and believed she would have been fired if she refused, NBC Bay Area reported.

San Francisco police officer Terrance Stangel was accused of using excessive force when he used a baton to subdue a man during a domestic disturbance call more than 2 years ago. He broke the man’s wrist and leg.

Hayashi testified that she withheld the fact that according to a witness, Officer Stangel used a baton on a man who was beating a woman.

If true, Officer Stangel’s of force was “reasonable and lawful under the circumstances and existing law,” his lawyer argued.

The judge reportedly said no significant evidence appeared to have been withheld, and Hayashi’s testimony likely would not impact the case, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

It’s not clear how that isn’t relevant.

Stangle’s attorney, Nicole Pifair, filed a motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 24, citing “prosecutorial misconduct” and “deceptive” methods by the DA’s office.

And Dacari Spiers will soon receive a $700,000 settlement check over the whole mess, paid for with your tax dollars.

Chesa Boudin is a communist and son of Weather Underground terrorists who was raised by domestic terrorists Bill Ayers and his wife Bernadine Dohrn. Currently, there is an effort to recall Boudin. He’s anti-police and pro-criminal.

Related