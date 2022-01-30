Clemson Admissions Counselor Calls Republicans Oppressive White Supremacists

A Clemson University admissions counselor has been reassigned after calling Republican applicants part of an “oppressive group” in a Snapchat story.

Campus Reform reported that Clemson University admissions counselor Monica Rozman made the post and wrote that “no one cares if you’re Republican.”

“Reviewing college apps and, just wanna say: no one cares if you’re Republican. Like, small government, low taxes, etc., republican. BUT BUT But, if you’re gonna talk about being Republican (1) don’t act like it’s an oppressed group bc it’s not,” Rozman wrote in the Snapchat story.

Rozman continued and said that Republican applicants to Clemson University “identify with an oppressive group” if they don’t “actively denounce the white supremacy and misogyny” in the party.

“Unless you ACTIVELY DENOUNCE the white supremacy and misogyny, etc., within your party, you are going out of your way to identify with an oppressive group,” Rozman said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Joe Galbraith, associate vice president for strategic communications at Clemson University, said that the employee has been “reassigned” while a human resources investigation is underway.

Allegedly, Rozman doesn’t make admissions decisions.

This is in the Red State of South Carolina.

How did this country get so sick? I don’t know about all of you but I’m tired of the Marxist lies and hate.

