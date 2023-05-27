San Francisco Driver Almost Squashed by a Lamp Post But You Will Never Guess Why

M Dowling
A lamp post fell onto a car, barely missing the driver. The reason is stunning unless you know what has become of San Francisco, now a city awash with drugs and poop. It seems urine is also a problem.

Urine erosion

PUC spokesperson Tyrone Jue says, “We believe there was some contribution of dog or human urine on the base of the pole.”

The pee eroded the base.

One of the reporters in this clip said she has seen people masturbate in public, and she just takes off.

San Francisco lets their drug-addicted, insane homeless people do whatever they want, wherever they want.

It almost killed a man.

Watch:


lalasayswhat
2 seconds ago

People masturbating outdoors? That’s OK , most San Fransickos are jerk offs anyway.

