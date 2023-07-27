San Francisco, From Idyllic to City Most People Flee

Woke San Francisco was arguably the most beautiful city in America, but no one wants to go there anymore. Crime is not dealt with, and it’s growing exponentially.

CNN was forced to confront the disastrous level of thievery allowed in San Francisco, a once beautiful and perfectly safe city.

The shoplifting problem has become so bad in San Francisco that CNN witnessed three thefts in 30 minutes while reporting.

At the start of the segment, heavy chains and padlocks are shown locking up the freezer section to prevent theft, just one example of stores’ extreme measures to protect their merchandise.

According to Townhall, months earlier, CNN reported that the “numbers” don’t support store claims that shoplifting is a national crisis.

CNN Reporter Kyung Lah: Here’s what Anna-Maja and I saw at San Francisco’s Richmond area Walgreens, the worst spot of all 9,000 US Walgreens for theft, per the company. We watched three– and grabbed a video of this shoplifter walking out right in front of us.

It’s why workers at this Richmond area San Francisco Walgreens grew so frustrated that they resorted to chaining the freezer section. Corporate ordered it down bc of the negative messaging it sent. But the problem remains— unabated theft. pic.twitter.com/6U4Yaj9I1Z — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) July 25, 2023

Democrats keep voting for lawlessness, and this is what you get. Stop feeling sorry for criminals and people who won’t get the help they need. Feel sorry for their victims. And get rid of the sanctuary status.

But this is not just Walgreens. This is a grocery store in the Castro district of San Francisco. Shopper Phil Hammack said, “It’s become like a police state in San Francisco. Why coffee?” pic.twitter.com/wskA1tM7cO — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) July 25, 2023

Naked woman shoots at cars near the Bay Bridge toll plaza yesterday. More lawlessness and danger in the San Francisco Bay Area. Instagram user sent me the video. pic.twitter.com/wl94tnxQrf — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) July 26, 2023

San Francisco, once a thriving city known for its beauty, is now plagued by rising crime, rampant violence, and a staggering homeless crisis. Under the leadership of the Democratic party, the issues continue to escalate, leaving its residents in despair…..

🥴🥴🥴#MikePence… pic.twitter.com/VCobeRZFmF — Richard (@ricwe123) July 18, 2023

