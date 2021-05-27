San Jose killer went off to work with his mask on, had just set fire to his house (video)



















Samuel Cassidy’s ex-girlfriend claimed in court documents that “several times during the relationship he became intoxicated, enraged and forced himself on me sexually.”

The San Jose murderer, Samuel Cassidy, was bipolar, and a heavy drinker. His neighbors were afraid of him or unaware of him. At work, he was described as a loner.

People said when he was mad, he was mean, but nice when he wasn’t drunk.

His father, 88-year-old James Edward Cassidy, told The Daily Beast that his son “seemed completely himself” in recent days and didn’t appear to be holding a grudge. “He didn’t talk about his job or politics. I just found out he was dead and his house on fire and all that a minute ago,” he said.

What were his politics? It’s odd that the Beast doesn’t mention what they were.

Where are his social media accounts? Newsweek reported that Cassidy did not appear to have a presence on social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter.

He killed himself after he murdered eight co-workers during a union meeting.

Cassidy made $160,000 a year with overtime.

Following is a video of him leaving his home. He just set fire to it and is leaving with his face mask on — with no one around — his uniform on. Just another workday. Was he drunk or on drugs?

Watch:

