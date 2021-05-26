Another NY Post Hunter laptop story – influence scandal involving dad Joe!



















NYPost.com has another corrupt Biden scandal for us.

Joe Biden met with shady Ukrainian, Russian, and Kazakhstani business associates of his son’s at a dinner in Washington, DC, while he was vice president. This is from records on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

The dinner, on April 16, 2015, was held in the private “Garden Room” at Café Milano, a Georgetown institution whose catchphrase is: “Where the world’s most powerful people go.”

The next day, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father.

This is all about influence, obviously. They were Hunter’s business partners so they could have influence with his powerful father.

In the email, written on April 17, 2015, Pozharskyi wrote: Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s really an honor and pleasure.

At the time, Hunter was in the middle of his term as a board member of Burisma Holdings, making a whopping $83,333 per month. He was on the Burisma board from 2014 until April 2019.

The guest list is alarming.

In addition to Hunter and his father – then the Vice President of the United States, the guest list reportedly included:

Vadym Pozharskyi, Burisma executive

Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, corrupt former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov (who since has died.) The report notes that Baturina wired $3.5 millionon Feb. 14, 2014, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm co-founded by Hunter and Devon Archer, a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry.

Michael Karloutsos, son of the then-head of the Greek Orthodox Church

Three officials from Kazakhstan, including Marc Holtzman, then chairman of the former Soviet republic’s largest bank, Kazkommertsbank

A Mexican ambassador and representatives of World Food Program USA

Rick Leach, founder of WFP USA, the American fundraising arm of the United Nations-related nonprofit

AFTER BIDEN LEFT OFFICE, THEY CUT HUNTER’S SALARY IN HALF

The Ukrainian energy company that was paying President Biden’s son Hunter $1 million a year cut his monthly compensation in half two months after his father ceased to be vice president.

From May 2014, Burisma Holdings Ltd. was paying Hunter $83,333 a month to sit on its board, invoices on his abandoned laptop show.

But in an email on March 19, 2017, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter to sign a new director’s agreement and informed him “the only thing that was amended is the compensation rate.”

Related

















