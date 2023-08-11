Sanctuary State of Massachusetts Declares a State of Emergency

The sanctuary state of Massachusetts only has about 20,000 illegal migrants as opposed to millions in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Florida, but they are declaring a state of emergency.

Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency around the situation in Massachusetts’ shelter system, as a rapidly rising uptick of immigrants has strained state resources.

Nearly 5,600 families are currently housed in the state’s emergency shelter system, Healey said during a press conference at the State House on Tuesday morning.

This number is 80 percent higher than one year ago, she said.

The governor delivered an “urgent and formal appeal” to the federal government to “remove barriers and expedite federal work authorizations” and help fund new shelters.

Massachusetts is the only state in the country with a “right-to-shelter” law, which guarantees homeless families access to emergency shelter, reports CBS.

They want money. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is getting $100 million for illegal aliens so they want theirs.

They need to close the border, but, instead, they want money.

