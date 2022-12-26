Santa Putin Ad Has a Message for the West

A new Russian propaganda ad smacks around gender identity, and at the end, after Santa delivers appropriate gender-related toys to a boy being raised as a girl, you find out Santa is the benevolent dictator Vlad Putin. There is some religious significance as well.

The Daily Mail writes “‘Santa Putin’ swaps child’s same-sex parents for a mother and father and gives a football, toy cars and a drum kit to boy being raised as a girl in anti-West propaganda video.”

I don’t need to tell you what you’re looking at. You’ll get it as the camera pans around, but the left-wing Daily Mail made a couple of comments worthy of reporting.

Two of the comments as they go through a description of what you’re seeing:

The video feeds into Russian prejudices about Europe and the United States which have been fueled by pro-Kremlin propagandists during the war in Ukraine to frame the conflict as a clash of values between Russia and Ukraine’s western allies.

This is likely a nod to Russian propagandists often discussing a perceived erosion of Christian values in the west. The boy was also shown praying earlier in the clip.

What do you think of Daily Mail’s comments? Do you think they’re controlling deep-seated anger and contempt? I just laughed.

Related