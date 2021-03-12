Sara Carter: People from all over the world are pouring in

Sara Carter is on the border providing reports for Sean Hannity during the Biden Border Crisis. There is a constant stream of people coming from all over the world. It’s unsustainable. The people coming in are either very needy or their criminals and MS-13.
This nation is deeply in debt and we can’t afford to take all these people in.
They feel the unity. Free milk and honey for all comrades of the collective at least until other people’s money runs out.
Remember burn it (Western Civilization) down by any means necessary is the goal.