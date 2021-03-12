Mark Levin exposes one of Biden’s worst lies during his speech

Joe Biden lied through his teeth Thursday night during his speech. Whoever wrote it should be fired. One of his worst lies involved him taking credit for Donald Trump’s success with the vaccine.
The only reason there was a vaccine and a distribution plan was Donald Trump. Yet Biden shamelessly stood up at that podium and lied.
Vaccines for all by May first?
Why does that day have significance to CPUSA comrades.
Hmm…so hmm.
“It’s amazing how much panic one honest man (Trump) can spread among a multitude of hypocrites.” Thomas Sowell
So glad you ran this! Mark Levin at his best, and that’s saying something.