Sarah Huckabee Sanders will run for governor of Arkansas in 2022! She announced it Monday.

The daughter of the popular former governor Mike Huckabee, Sanders would be the second popular Huckabee to lead the state if she wins.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly encouraged her to do since she left the White House as press secretary in June 2019.

She would replace Governor Asa Hutchinson who is term-limited. Also in the race are Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Sanders was a contributor to Fox News, but her contract is now terminated. Fox won’t keep a candidate as a paid contributor.

Mrs. Sanders was treated rudely and abusively by the hateful Democrat media while press secretary. They won’t be any kinder this time around. She’s courageous to take this on. Sarah is also a true patriotic American.

