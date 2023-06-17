Satan Comes to Dodger Stadium! Hate Group Honored & Cheered

Updated to include more context

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI), a hate group, were mostly cheered at Dodger Stadium last evening but to a small crowd in a partially empty stadium before the game.

The honor took place more than an hour before the first pitch. Dodger Stadium was mostly empty when the faux ‘civil rights’ activists took the field. But those in the seats – except for two people – gave the Sisters loud cheers and applause when they were announced.

“The Dodgers community hero award goes to an organization reaching the LGBTQ+ community, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, LA chapter,” stadium announcer Todd Leitz said. “Please join us in recognizing the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

In the clip below, two people are booing them:

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience. Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/N0EtBa8AEa — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) June 17, 2023

Thousands of Catholics prayed outside Dodger’s Stadium to protest the honor afforded The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They also blocked the main entrance.

The protest:

🚨 Catholics and other Christians protest outside of Dodger Stadium in opposition to the team honoring the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”. 🎥: @sav_says_

pic.twitter.com/BgCzvOSrFH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2023

A rabbi spoke in solidarity with the Catholics.

“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that” A Jewish rabbi speaks in solidarity with the Catholics outside of Dodger Stadium. The crowd has exponentially grown in size and more people are still continuing to arrive: pic.twitter.com/6WiYRIWZvp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS?

They are destroying America’s past time now. Where are the church leaders? Have they lost their faith?

The great uniter Joe Biden and his administration have the entire country at each other’s throats with identity politics. Biden’s administration has set the tone and encouraged hate groups like the counterfeit nuns, SPI. He has told the country these are our values now. We are no longer a country that lives and lets live. We must all wholly approve of decadence and the grooming of children.

The SPI sexualizes Christian imagery, including using a cross as a stripper pole and parodying the Eucharist by drinking from a chalice filled with yogurt as a stand-in for human semen. They perform obscenely for children, and they entice children. The SPI invades the spaces of the family, the church, and American traditions, sporting Satanic garb and spewing the love of Satan to taunt people who don’t fully accept their way of life.

The SPI uses Satanic imagery since it best represents their hedonistic lifestyle.

They adopted Satan because he supports the full free expression of sexuality without limits for all ages. They probably don’t believe in God or Satan, but to get others to accept their homosexuality, they attempt to destroy religion.

Thus, we have a hate group mocking religion during a baseball game. Baseball is called America’s past time. Watch:

Here are your Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They’re laughing at us. Warning! Graphic!

Here they are in a relaxed setting where they can be themselves:

Very graphic and perverse sacrilege:

The LA Times is helping them pretend they’re something they are not, as are the Dodgers.

