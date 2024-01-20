Satanism Comes to Washoe County Board Meeting

Instead of starting a county board meeting with a prayer to the Lord, you can now do it to Satan. At least you can in Washoe County.

Tuesday’s Washoe County Commission meeting didn’t end with “Amen,” but a “Hail, Satan,” Daily Mail reports.

The invocation or prayer was delivered by Reno Satanic’s Jason Miller and caused one board member to storm out in protest.

The staffer, Commissioner Clara Andriola, was the one to dream up adding invocations to the meetings in the first place.

She campaigned on it.

The Satanist is probably just mocking them.

