Saudi Arabia Is Close to Bombing Iran & Qatar Calls Out Tucker

M Dowling
According to a report by Jennifer Griffin, Saudi Arabia is very close to joining the bombing of Iran.

Griffiin said, “Well-placed military diplomatic sources in the region tell me that Saudi Arabia is very close to allowing its air force to strike targets inside Iran after facing unprecedented missile and drone attacks on its civilians.”

‘The next 24 hours are going to be intense,’ I’m told. ‘A line has been crossed.’”

Tucker is ill-informed or lying.

Tucker Carlson asserted that Mossad agents were detained within the borders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, but a Qatari foreign minister denied this.

Tucker said:

“Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in Gulf countries, which are also being attacked by Iran? Aren’t they on the same side?” asked Carlson on Monday in an episode of his show devoted to lamenting President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a military operation against Iran.

“Israel wants to hurt Iran, and Qatar, and the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and Oman, and Kuwait,” he insisted.

But on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign minister said he had no information about Mossad cells operating within his country’s borders, according to Al Jazeera.

Ryan Saavedre noticed the Qataris’ dismissal of the far-right commentator’s false accusation.

“In Qatar, it’s a crime to publish fake BS like Tucker Carlson did yesterday. It can land a person a 5-year prison sentence or a fine that amounts to roughly $28,000 (USD). It will be interesting to see what Qatar does given that Tucker just bought a home there,” observed Ryan Saavedra.

Tucker bought property in Qatar, and if that’s true, he’d best not write anything about them while he’s there.

