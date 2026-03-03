President Trump Plans to Protect Ships in the Gulf of Hormuz

President Trump is planning to provide insurance for ships traveling through the Gulf of Hormuz. He will also provide military escorts if necessary.

Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL maritime trade, especially Energy, traveling through the Gulf. This will be available to all Shipping Lines.

If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States’ ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH—More actions to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

President Trump has also cut off trade with Spain for refusing to allow the US to use their bases. Spain is part of NATO, and the US would be obligated to defend them if they were under threat. Their president is a communist.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump is now CUTTING OFF all trade with Spain after their leftist PM said to not use bases in their country to strike Iran "Spain has absolutely nothing we need…we're gonna cut off ALL TRADE with Spain. We don't want ANYTHING to do with Spain." FAFO!🔥 pic.twitter.com/z6V931JmLW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2026

Portugal offered the Azores to the United States.