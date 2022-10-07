Saudi Energy Minister Called Out Reuters for Fabricating a Russia Collusion Hoax Against Them

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman called out Reuters for fabricating a collusion story between Saudi and Russia with a fake source. Watch the clip below.

Did Reuters set up the Saudis with a hoax?

The problem with anonymous sources – now that the media is an activist, dishonest media with an agenda – is they can say anything. They can tell any lie. We don’t know if Reuters reporters lied or the Saudi Energy Minister is lying, but the anonymous sources are a problem. Reuters is capable of hoaxes. They have a history of joining in with the Russiagate hoax.

One 2016 Reuters article backing Russia collusion reported an uncorroborated covert report as detailed by anonymous officials given to us third-hand through left-wing media.

Reuters reported, “Saudi Arabia and Russia, the de facto leaders of the OPEC+ oil producer group, see $100 a barrel as a fair price that the global economy can absorb, sources familiar with government thinking in the two countries told Reuters.”

Who are these sources? How can anyone trust anonymous sources? They should go in the circular file.

In Vienna, ministers from the OPEC cartel and a group of 10 exporters led by Russia agreed to reduce production by 2 million barrels a day from November.

As long as Biden insults the Royal family and tries to make deals with Iran, a mortal enemy to most states in the region, this will continue. Iran is a cartel member, and the Saudis aligned with them on this issue, whereas they normally wouldn’t.

There are a lot of bad actors in this story.

Biden’s political opponents piled on with criticism. “Total failure. OPEC is laughing at him,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) wrote on social media.

A fist bump won’t do it.

Watch:

🚨 Saudi Energy Minister calls out Reuters and tells one of their reporters that they did not respect the information they were given in a recent interview and accused Reuters of fabricating a collusion story between Saudi and Russia. pic.twitter.com/6GjIUuIBjd — Kate (@KateTalksTruth) October 5, 2022

