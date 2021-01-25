Schiff & Brennan call Magas ‘domestic terrorists,’ only 1 Dem stands up for Magas

Ben Domenech, the co-founder of the Federalist, says Hill chatter indicates Republican Senators who are up in 2022 increasingly fear primary challenges on the basis of supporting McConnell as the Senate leader. One commented, “He’s setting us up and he doesn’t seem to even realize it, or he just doesn’t care.”

Mitch McConnell is very busy blaming DJT for losing the Senate, but he did more to lose the Senate by denying the handout to the struggling Georgians. He’s infuriated with DJT and hasn’t decided if he will convict him during his trial.

While people like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney are playing into the hands of the Democrats and their little game, John Brennan and Adam Schiff are calling 74 million Americans “domestic terrorists.”

McConnell, our leader, couldn’t care less. He hates us too.

Oddly, the one person of character standing up for Trump and his supporters is Tulsi Gabbard.

She’s calling on Joe Biden to denounce Brennan and Schiff for lashing out at patriotic Americans and trying to say that they’re “domestic terrorists.”

Joe, of course, is busy crashing tens of thousands of jobs, canceling the border wall, and opening borders, funding abortions everywhere, enshrining Roe vs. Wade into law, destroying the oil and gas industry, destroying women’s sports, forcing soldiers to sleep on garage floors, and looking for wars in the Middle East.

You can watch the video below:

.@joebiden Your leadership is needed now to denounce those like John Brennan & Rep Schiff who are advocating for targeting half the country as potential domestic terrorists. Truly unite the American people around our Constitution & the rights that are endowed to us by our Creator pic.twitter.com/OpemBm4biS — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 24, 2021

Related