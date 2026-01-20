Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Schumer Brags About Restoring DOGE Cuts & Adding to It

Schumer Brags About Restoring DOGE Cuts & Adding to It

M Dowling
Sen. Chuck Schumer, “If you look at the budget [we’re] actually working on right now… we restore most of the cuts and even go higher than previous years on many of the programs that DOGE slashed.”

Schumer could be lying. It wouldn’t be the first time.

Don’t forget that since COVID, the budget doubled. The budget has never gone back to what it was, and the politicians are still increasing it.

He and many other politicians want to take us into bankruptcy.

Schumer has never done anything to improve this country.

