Reporter: America's Horrendous Deportation System

Reporter: America's Horrendous Deportation System

M Dowling
The corrupt Biden administration opened the borders to 15 or 20 million anonymous people from around the world. Yet, we can’t even get rid of one lunatic.

Bill Melugin explained how horrendous our deportation system has become. One nasty illegal alien with deportation orders for a year is still in ICE custody. The Haitian gang member with seventeen convictions who kept screaming, “Fuck Trump, Biden forever,” last year, is still in ICE custody.

Criminals from foreign countries have rights, and American citizens must pay for them. Sometimes they pay with their lives. This is what Democrat leaders and Democrat judges want.

