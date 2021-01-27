Schumer wants Biden to call climate an emergency to grab more power

Joe Biden, doing whatever the hard-left tells him to do, is playing right into the hands of Red China. One of the ways he is helping China is with his plan to destroy our energy sector while China continues to pollute.

Biden defined the fake climate extremist crisis as the number one national security threat. This is as China is taking over the world.

SCHUMER CALLS FOR A DICTATORSHIP USING CLIMATE

Chuck Schumer wants him to declare climate a national emergency.

“He can do many, many things under the emergency powers … that he could do without legislation,” dictator Schumer said.

Climate predictions have been wrong for decades, but that doesn’t seem to slow the hysterics who are bent on collapsing the system.

The models are flawed, and numerous, dire predictions have been wrong, but still and all, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer suggested that Biden consider declaring an emergency on climate change on Monday. He’s calling for a dictatorship.

“It might be a good idea for President Biden to call a climate emergency,” the New York Democrat told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

…”He can do many, many things under the emergency powers … that he could do without legislation,” the Senate leader said.

Watch:

Great to have @SenSchumer on @maddow joining the call for President Biden to declare a climate emergency. “Trump used it for a stupid wall, which wasn’t an emergency. If there ever was an emergency, climate is it.” pic.twitter.com/UDevVEzOu4 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 26, 2021

Schumer is teaming up with Jeff Merkley. Merkley is the crazed extremist who joined Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in drawing up the insane and communistic Green New Deal.

Great to have @SenSchumer on @maddow joining the call for President Biden to declare a climate emergency. “Trump used it for a stupid wall, which wasn’t an emergency. If there ever was an emergency, climate is it.” pic.twitter.com/UDevVEzOu4 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 26, 2021

The goal of the Green New Deal is to redistribute our money and end capitalism.

Biden is running the country into the ground with executive orders and actions. Americans don’t seem to care so he’ll keep going. As Biden said, running a government by executive orders is a dictatorship.

Go to 3:15:

THE NEW EXECUTIVE ORDERS

The first executive order is tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad. There are seven directives:

Center the Climate Crisis in U.S. Foreign Policy and National Security Considerations Take a Whole-of-Government Approach to the Climate Crisis Leverage the Federal Government’s Footprint and Buying Power to Lead by Example Rebuild Our Infrastructure for a Sustainable Economy Advance Conservation, Agriculture, and Reforestation Revitalize Energy Communities Secure Environmental Justice and Spur Economic Opportunity

A second executive order establishes the “President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology,” and an additional presidential memorandum “directs agencies to make evidence-based decisions guided by the best available science and data.”

Biden signed up for the Paris Climate Accord which will kill US energy jobs. Also, gave John Kerry the position of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and a seat on the National Security Council. Kerry says we must be part of The Great Reset, a communist movement aimed at making the rich richer and erasing the middle class.

Biden created the White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy and tapped former Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy, an extremist, to serve as the first National Climate Advisor.

Related