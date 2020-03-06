Schumer’s Gone From Openly Baiting Justices in 2010 to Publicly Threatening Them 2020

When faced with a Supreme Court ruling or SCOTUS nominee not to his liking, Senator Charles Schumer has a history of bad behavior. And that record dates back well before the malicious, unfounded attacks he launched at Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the latter’s 2018 Senate hearings.

What’s been likely overlooked is Chucky’s breach of civility during President Obama’s 2010 State of the Union Address, is Obama himself broke precedent by scolding the justices — sitting just a few feet away — over their decision in the Citizens United case. That decision removed long-established legal barriers stopping unions and corporations from spending money in political campaigns.

A close look at beginning of the video captures a moment when Schumer, who no doubt had a copy of Barack’s speech, and is thus sitting within arm’s length of Justice Alito, begins nodding his head. Next Chucky looks right at Alito. Then the senator stands, staring once again, and begins clapping with a joyful vigor generally reserved for his biggest donors.

Watch:

Apparently that break in protocol, openly baiting a Supreme Court Justice seated in front of him during a nationwide telecast, was just a warmup for far worse to come. This week Chucky took his vitriol to the steps of the Supreme Court Building where he threw red meat to an already aroused crew of angry protesters.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

The increasingly out of control, NY, Dem pol has escalated his attacks to dangerous levels. In 10 years’ time, Schumer’s gone from taunting members of our highest court to threatening them.

It’s Chucky who should “pay the price”. He must be censured by the Senate.