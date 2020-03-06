Horrifying NY! Girl beaten unconscious in robbery in broad daylight

The NYPD is begging for help as people in New York are endangered by out of control thugs. Crime is up 22% in February alone. Innocent people are beaten, robbed, and worse under the leadership of the far-left, soft-on-crime politicians. Watch the clip released by the NYPD in Brooklyn North. The young girl was beaten by about 13 to 16 young men — mostly teens.

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020

It was a robbery. Here is another clip:

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY/GANG ASSAULT: On 3/5, at approx 4:10 PM, in front of 216 Utica Ave in Brooklyn, a 15-year-old female was approached by a group of individuals & was punched & kicked to the ground & had her property removed. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JjCCFbnhSJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 6, 2020

ANOTHER VICIOUS ROBBERY

New Yorkers have to start storming the mayor’s office and the offices of the city council. This must stop.

The video is horrifying. The 15-year-old girl in the video was beaten unconscious by big males, mostly or all teens, some look to be very young.

Watch this next clip of a robbery in the Bronx. Notice that both crimes are in broad daylight. We didn’t have this under Rudy Giuliani or Michael Bloomberg when they were mayors. The police an no longer do their jobs. The officials do not have their backs.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know them? On 3/1 at 9 PM, in the vicinity of Broadway & Exterior St in the Bronx, a 61-year old male victim was walking when the individuals began to punch him in the head & torso & removed approx $200. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Rz6uBwhTgH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 6, 2020

There have been a lot of knife attacks and beatings, many of them on Jewish people, and always on the defenseless. There are no real repercussions in New York so it will keep getting worse.