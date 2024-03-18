SCOTUS blocks TX law to arrest & detain people invading the country

The Supreme Court on Monday indefinitely blocked Texas from enforcing an immigration law that would allow state officials to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.

The administrative stay will remain in place while the court considers emergency appeals from the Biden administration and others challenging the law.

The United States is being invaded, and we don’t know who these people are. Despite that, the United States Supreme Court blocked the Texas law.

No one in power seems to care that millions of people are invading the country.

