Barack Obama Has a Private Meeting at 10 Downing St.

Our real president, Barack Obama, is at 10 Downing Street for a private meeting. There is a lot of speculation, given the tense situation in Ukraine and Israel and the US election.

The immediate official communication was that the get-together between Obama and the current British PM, Rishi Sunak, was for an “undisclosed private meeting.”

The Logan Act prohibits unauthorized citizens from negotiating with foreign governments that have disputes with the United States.

However, John Kerry already violated that when he met with the Iranian foreign minister and told him not to deal with Donald Trump.

The spokesperson said the meeting was part of Obama’s visit to London with the Obama Foundation, the non-profit founded in 2014 by the former president and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

The timing is curious.

Former US President Barack Obama visits Downing Street https://t.co/OZvNJ9Mvwl pic.twitter.com/Oagua7ujBY — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 18, 2024

