SCOTUS Case: $74 Billion Ponzi Scheme, WaPo Cover-Up, US Senator Bribes

The Supreme Court Accepts Case on Seventy-Four-Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme, Washington Post Cover-up, and U.S. Senator Bribes

The Washington Post Editors and over sixty U.S. Senators are not sleeping well tonight. In a surprise move, the United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear a dispute regarding the use of a Washington, D.C. Anti-SLAPP statute to cover-up a massive government-protected, decade-long, criminal enterprise.

Over the past decade, major U.S. Banks and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico have been running a multi-billion-dollar municipal bond Ponzi Scheme protected by political appointees in the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission and overseen by powerful U.S. Senators who have been funding their campaigns from this stolen money.

Major media outlets like the Washington Post have known about this for many years but have covered-up the crimes and printed knowingly misleading articles to protect their favorite politicians. This journey to the Supreme Court unbelievably started with a Washington D.C. $10,000 small claims case and a pro-se plaintiff. The plaintiff, a thirty-year subscriber to the Washington Post had emails and documents that showed that the Washington Post management team had known about these crimes for years but withheld that information from their subscribers while printing knowingly false articles. As a victim of the Puerto Bond Municipal bond fraud, the plaintiff was seeking damages from the Washington Post.

Fast forward eight months and now the United States Supreme Court has agreed to review this case. What is amazing about this case is that there is a warehouse of damning evidence including CIA recorded telephone calls disclosing DOJ Officials accepting bribes to prevent investigations and prosecutions and U.S. Senators and other politicians directing this activity to protect their campaign contributors. A recent Freedom of Information request made to the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that there were 268,000 internal emails within the SEC that described the Puerto Rico bonds with words like, Ponzi Scheme, illegal and criminal. Yet, the SEC failed to act while the rank and file within the SEC were screaming for action.

At the end of the day, this “Mafia Like” government-run criminal enterprise stole fifty billion dollars from the American people. I can say “Mafia Like” because RICO lawsuits have been filed by civilians because the DOJ refused to act. RICO was a piece of legislation that was designed to fight organized crime, more specifically at the time, “The Mafia”. This massive criminal undertaking has only been successful because of the participation of major news outlets like the Washington Post and powerful U.S. Senators appointing political appointees to run the DOJ and SEC with strict instructions to ignore what they knew about these criminal activities.

To date, most other major news outlets and cable TV news organizations have been joining in this cover-up. The media, by and large, has been fully informed about these crimes but fear reporting them because of retaliation by the U.S. Government. In a catch 22 type of situation, the press has now become aiders and abettors and may find themselves defending against civil lawsuits at some time in the future. The Washington Post may only be the first of many newspapers trying to explain their actions to a jury.

Recently, the Washington D.C. Appeals Court has granted an appeal hearing in a lawsuit against the Washington Post. It appears the walls are closing in around the participants in this decades-long criminal enterprise.

Attachements:

SEC FOIA Response Supreme Court of the United States – Petition

Writ of Certiorari Docketed by Supreme Court

SEC FOIA Respone

