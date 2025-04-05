SCOTUS Ruling Favors the Trump Administration on DEI Practices

The Supreme Court issued a close temporary ruling on DEI grants handed out by the Education Department.

A 5-4 Supreme Court ruling sided with the Trump administration, allowing officials to block $65 million in teacher development grants frozen over concerns they were promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices.

Chief Justice John Roberts, a friend of leftists, sided with the three far-left justices against the administration.

It lifts a lower order, allowing the Education Department to resume DEI grants in eight Democrat states.

The decision is not final, and the dispute could ultimately return to the Supreme Court.

DEI is an anti-white, anti-American ideology based on Marxism.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email