Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Administration to Continue NIH Grants

A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled tonight that the National Institutes of Health must continue to fund research grants and comply with earlier agreements. The Trump administration had sought to cut the funding, and 22 states sued to restore the funding.

A Biden-appointed federal judge in Massachusetts, Angel Kelley, today blocked an attempt by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to cut some $4 billion annually that goes to universities to cover the cost of supporting research on their campuses. The preliminary injunction replaces a temporary restraining order issued 3 days after NIH announced on 7 February it was reducing the “indirect cost rate” paid on an NIH grant to a flat 15%, down from 50% or higher at many institutions.

She claimed the usual. In granting the injunction, U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley wrote that NIH likely violated federal law in abruptly withdrawing the funding and failed “to contemplate the risk to human life as research and clinical trials are suspended in response” or “the life, careers, and advancement that will be lost as these budgets are indiscriminately slashed.”

The government is “enjoined from taking any steps to implement, apply, or enforce” the new NIH policy “until further orders [are] issued by this Court,” Kelley wrote.

Kelley’s 76-page opinion agrees with the entire argument of the 22 leftist states.

Additionally, NiH is lying to evade DOGE and continue doling out grants not in line with the administrations orders.

JUST IN: OMG has received a statement from the NIH addressing James Welch's comments on advising researchers to manipulate grant applications to bypass DOGE oversight: "NIH is taking action to terminate research funding that is not aligned with NIH and HHS priorities. We remain… https://t.co/wPRprVeLxQ pic.twitter.com/x1Y2fHr6Zv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 3, 2025

We might as well all go home. Judges run the country and our so-called conservative Supreme Court and Congress won’t do a thing.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email