SCOTUS Win for Companies Suing the Federal Government

The Supreme Court of the United States.

The following is the Corner Post Supreme Court ruling. Companies affected by federal agency rules can count the statute of limitations [six years] from the time they are affected by it, not from the time it was issued.

Ketanje, who doesn’t know what a woman is, dissented, saying it opens up the government to endless lawsuits. [Perhaps the federal government should stop passing so many rules that people can’t possibly know they are violating them. Maybe they should be made to remove some.]

The thing the ‘liberal’ Justices don’t like is it is a ruling against the deep state, aka unaccountable bureaucrats.


