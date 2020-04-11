Screaming media says US reached a ‘grim milestone’ in Cov-19 deaths

The media is blasting headlines about the U.S. reaching a new “grim milestone” in coronavirus deaths today. The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the most coronavirus deaths in the world. Other than getting clicks for the click-happy media, it’s not accurate to only talk about that number in isolation.

First of all, the U.S. has the third largest population in the world ( 5 and 1/2 times Italy’s) and secondly, China’s lying their fool heads off. In all likelihood, they have far more deaths.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday that 18,860 people have now died in the U.S. since the start of the outbreak. On Saturday, 2,108 people died in the U.S. in the past 24 hours – the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 deaths in a single day.

As a result, the U.S. has now overtaken Italy’s total of 18,849. It has recorded more than 503,000 cases.

However, experts on the White House’s coronavirus task force suggested the outbreak within America’s borders is starting to level off slowly.

“As encouraging as they are, we have not reached the peak,” Dr. Deborah Birx said Friday.

More than 40 percent of the deaths in the U.S. have happened in New York state, which is considered the epicenter of the virus in the country.

De Blasio suggested he will close the New York City public schools through the school year, but the governor says not so fast

Cuomo said of de Blasio, “He didn’t close them and he can’t open them.”

What should also be stressed is the success of our wonderful healthcare system and all those professionals who make it work.

The USA is doing a lot better than the rest of the world

The United States is doing much better in terms of death rates than the other countries with their socialized medicine. That holds true for the pandemic.

As of the end of February, the death rate for any illness in the USA is [going up but still] very low at 3.3 per million, Spain is 89 per million, Italy is 124 per million, The Netherlands is 25 per million, and Great Britain is 7.2 per million.

The death rate from coronavirus as of today in terms of the total population of each country is: Spain is 352 per million or (46.4 mn), Italy is 312 per million (60.4mn), The Netherlands is 152 per million (17.4mn), Great Britain is 155 per million (63.7mn), Sweden is 87.8 per million (despite no serious precautions), USA is 57.4 per million (out of 327 million).

The death rate as of today for coronavirus alone of those who are confirmed to have the disease or had it: Italy 12.8%, Spain 10%, France 10.5%, The Netherlands 10.8%, Great Britain 12%, Sweden is 9.2%, and the USA is 3.7%.

The caveat here is we don’t know how many have it or had it.