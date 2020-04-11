Proof! Socialized Healthcare Expects to Have More People Die in a Pandemic

Charts formulated to predict the spread of Coronavirus and the severity of it were based on the numbers in Red China that we know are false, and countries with single-payer healthcare. That is a problem.

Socialist healthcare cannot equal ours and it includes rationing. In some countries with the rationing system, perhaps all, the elderly who paid into the system all their lives were left to die in some regions.

LOOK AT HOW WELL THE USA IS DOING IN RELATION TO SINGLE PAYER NATIONS

The United States is doing much better in terms of death rates than the countries with socialized medicine. That holds true for the pandemic.

Also, Sweden takes very little precautions and their death rates from the virus are in line with the rest of the EU so far.

Also, we believe single-payer or socialized healthcare results in more deaths.

As of the end of February, the death rate for any illness in the USA is going up but still very low at 3.3 per million, Spain is 89 per million, Italy is 124 per million, The Netherlands is 25 per million, and Great Britain is 7.2 per million.

The death rate from coronavirus as of today in terms of the total population of each country is: Spain is 352 per million or (46.4 mn), Italy is 312 per million (60.4mn), The Netherlands is 152 per million (17.4mn), Great Britain is 155 per million (63.7mn), Sweden is 87.8 per million (despite no serious precautions), USA is 57.4 per million (out of 327 million).

The death rate as of today for coronavirus alone of those who are confirmed to have the disease or had it is: Italy 12.8%, Spain 10%, France 10.5%, The Netherlands 10.8%, Great Britain 12%, Sweden is 9.2%, and the USA is 3.7%.

Sweden did nothing except advise the elderly and people with illnesses to quarantine. They have lost 87.8 per million from coronavirus. The USA with roughly 327 million people lost 57.5 per million and we ruined our economy.

Since they did minimal quarantining, Sweden would be expected to have more coronavirus deaths per million than the rest of the EU. They all have socialized medicine. There are other considerations, but generally, this isn’t happening. Sweden’s numbers are certainly not soaring yet as the media claims.

The caveat here is we don’t know how many have it or had it.

You won’t get the care under socialized medicine that you get with our healthcare. It is the best in the world.

LOOK AT WHAT SINGLE PAYER CAN DO FOR YOU

SPAIN

In Spain, the regional government in Catalonia issued a confidential protocol that advises elderly people with coronavirus, they would be better off dying at home.

In documents leaked to several Spanish media outlets, the Catalan Emergency Medical Service (Servicio de Emergencias Médicas, SEM) instructed doctors, nurses and ambulance personnel to inform the families of older patients suffering from coronavirus that “death at home is the best option.”

The document stated that it is more humane and avoids suffering. Patients can die while surrounded by their families, something that is not possible in overcrowded hospitals. The protocol also advised medical personnel to avoid referring to the lack of hospital beds in Catalonia.

The recommendations, endorsed by the Council of Physicians’ Associations in Catalonia (Consejo de Colegios de Médicos de Cataluña), stated that patients over 80 years of age should not be intubated and only given “oxygen mask therapy.” The guidelines recommended that patients over 80 who are suffocating be administered “comfort treatment with morphine to alleviate the sensation of dyspnea.” In other words, morphine them into death.

SEM also advised healthcare professionals to optimize medical resources in the current emergency situation and “avoid admitting patients with little benefit.” Medical personnel were asked to reserve the material “for those patients who can benefit the most, in terms of years of life saved.”

SEM medical director Xavier Jiménez denied it as did the Minister of Health, but Jimenez admitted that the document exists. “All we are doing is offering patients the best option for their situation,” he said.

How incredibly kind of them.

In the Madrid-based Spanish Society of Intensive and Critical Medical Care, the recommendation is to reserve maximum therapeutic efforts for younger people with more possibilities of survival. If there is a shortage of hospital beds, people over the age of 80 or those with Alzheimer’s disease should be denied treatment.

ITALY

In Italy, a document prepared by a crisis management unit in the northern city of Turin also proposed that coronavirus victims aged 80 or older or those in poor health should be denied access to intensive care if there are not enough hospital beds.

In a document leaked to the British newspaper The Telegraph, the civil protection department of the Piedmont region, stated:

“The criteria for access to intensive therapy in cases of emergency must include age of less than 80 or a score on the Charlson Comorbidity Index [which indicates how many other medical conditions the patient has] of less than 5.

“The growth of the current epidemic makes it likely that a point of imbalance between the clinical needs of patients with COVID-19 and the effective availability of intensive resources will be reached.

“Should it become impossible to provide all patients with intensive care services, it will be necessary to apply criteria for access to intensive treatment, which depends on the limited resources available.”

At one point, 60-year-olds weren’t getting vents in Italy.

THE NETHERLANDS

In the Netherlands, doctors have been accused of trying to ration scarce beds in intensive care units by advising elderly patients suffering from COVID-19 to waive hospital treatment, according to the Reuters news agency.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge denied that the doctors’ calls were official government policy. He told Reuters that “advanced care planning” discussions between general practitioners and patients with serious medical conditions were not unusual:

“This is standard practice for doctors. We call it advanced care planning, it means having the conversation with people about ‘what you would want to happen if you get sick.’

“Patients can then say, ‘if it gets to the point where I need a ventilator, where I need to go into the ICU, I would prefer not to do that.’ That is a possibility, but those conversations are not based on the age of patients.”