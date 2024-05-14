Screenshot of the Trump Trial After Michael Cohen’s Testimony

Michael Cohen testified today, but the big moment never came. He had an audio of a conversation with Donald Trump discussing paying off hooker Karen McDougal. That’s not a crime.

One witness, a worker at the Trump organization, admitted on the stand that he decided to label the payments as legal payments.

Cohen is a convicted liar and tax cheat shopping a Netflix deal called The Fixer. The evidence – communications – didn’t mention the election once. The prosecution needs that to get a conviction.

CNN correspondent Paula Reid said, “What Cohen has done, very successfully so far for prosecutors, is establish just how aware Trump was of all of these damaging stories, how involved he was in these efforts to suppress them.” That’s not a crime.

CNN’s legal analyst Elie Honig says, “I’ve never seen a witness who’s lied to Congress, who’s lied to court, who’s lied to the IRS, who’s lied to the Southern District of New York, who lied to his banker, who’s lied to his entire prosecution team…”

An MSNBC analyst, Ankush Khardori described Michael Cohen as not “cognitively fluid.” That’s a nice way to say dumb. I like it. Mr. Khardori doesn’t see Cohen holding it together during cross-examination.

The judge, prosecutors, DA, and witnesses are all conflicted. They are trying to prove Donald Trump interfered in the 2016 election and lied on his form to cover up his liaisons. None of that is a crime and could hardly qualify as election interference, even if it is true. Like this trial, the real interference is all the machinations coming from the left.

Donald Trump addressed the “scam” trial and a “terrible thing that is happening to democracy.” He read from press clippings, avoiding the gag order violation.

BREAKING: A fired up President Trump addresses the media after Michael Cohen testifies in the NYC trial, once again reading from press clippings quoting others, expertly side-stepping violating the gag order: pic.twitter.com/GfFaLQWias — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 13, 2024

This flew overhead as Cohen testified:

HAPPENING NOW: As @MichaelCohen212 testifies in the Trump trial today in NYC, this plane banner is currently flying above the court house in Manhattan. It says, “WHEN YOU INDICT HIM YOU UNITE US. MAGA ” The same banner was flown over the court house during the Trump trial… pic.twitter.com/CkTN9SsCyM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 13, 2024

Tommy Tuberville blasted the scheming New York prosecutors today.

WOW – Senators Tommy Tuberville and JD Vance attended Trump’s trial today to show their support for President Trump. After Michael Cohen testified,

Tommy Tuberville SLAMMED the trial as disrespectful and depressing. We need more republicans like this. BRAVO JD VANCE AND TOMMY… pic.twitter.com/OEQD82QToI — The Trump Train (@The_Trump_Train) May 13, 2024

