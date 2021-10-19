Seattle Officer, “Jay Inslee Can Kiss My A**!” as Others Fly the Gadsden Flag

















WOKE Washington State Governor Jay Inslee (D) issued a vaccine mandate and ordered all state workers to present proof of vaccination on Monday. A number of Seattle Police and other first responders are looking to leave rather than get the shot.

Gadsden flags were spotted flying out of Seattle police officers’ patrol cars in response to Washington state’s vaccine mandate for employees.

KTTH radio show host Jason Rantz wrote on Twitter early Monday that “Some officers plan on taking time off to decide what they will do long term. They don’t seem eager to stay with SPD. Others explained that they are going to leave the SPD by the end of the year as a result of this. Officers took these photos in protest of the mandate,”

His post was accompanied by several pictures of Seattle police cars flying the flags:

Some officers plan on taking time off to decide what they will do long term. They don’t seem eager to stay with SPD. Others explained that they are going to leave the SPD by the end of the year as a result of this. Officers took these photos in protest of the mandate. pic.twitter.com/0mkfdklo0F — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 18, 2021

Defiance

Former Washington State Patrol trooper Robert LaMay slammed Inslee on Friday after being forced out because of the state’s vaccine mandate for government employees.

LaMay’s video received tens of thousands of views on social media as widespread opposition to vaccine mandates continues among first responders, Officials are worried in some areas that emergency personnel may be left short-staffed.

“This is my final sign-off. After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I’m being asked to leave because I am dirty,” LaMay said in a video posted online.

“Numerous fatalities, injuries, have worked sick, have played sick, we’ve [borne] lots of friends over these years. I’d like to thank you guys,” he continued. “I’d like to thank the citizens of Yakima County as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have been very successful and you’ve kept me safe and gotten me home to my family every night. Thank you for that. I wish I could say more but this is it so state 10-34, this is the last time you will hear me in a state patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my a**.”

A Woman Responded

“Thank you for your 22 years and five months of service to the citizens of Washington state,” a woman answered. “You have been a great role model for all young troopers serving in the area by sharing your knowledge and experience throughout the years. Thank you for your service.”

“This is the last time you’ll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.” Washington State Trooper in Yakima, Wash. signs off after 22 years — fired by @GovInslee for being unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/RGLDs5BZxg — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 17, 2021

