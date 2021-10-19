Psaki WELCOMES CCP’s Competitive Hypersonic Nuke Missile

















A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about China obtaining advanced nuclear-capable weapons systems on Monday afternoon.

Psaki said that the Biden administration welcomed “stiff competition” from communist China.

Yeah, right. She welcomes it! Maybe she wants China to take over the world.

The question follows a report by the Financial Times.

FT stated that China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target. They say it demonstrates an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise.

By surprise? Maybe, but it’s not likely the FT knows. They have five anonymous sources.

The missile missed its target by about two-dozen miles, according to three people briefed on the intelligence. But two said the test showed that China had made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials realized.

They probably stole the technology from us.

FT is left-wing but it might well be true, or not.

“I’m not going to comment on the specific report,” Psaki responded. “I can say and would echo what he said, which is, generally speaking, we’ve made clear, are concerned about the military capabilities that the PRC continues to pursue. And we have been consistent in our approach with China. We welcome stiff competition, but we do not that competition to veer into conflict. And that is certainly what we convey privately as well.”

It’s probably true if she’s saying this, but she also misstates a lot. In any case, the White House seems very happy to have the competition of a hypersonic nuke missile that could wipe out a large US city.

Asked by @AP‘s @AJJaffe on China’s space nukes, Jen Psaki says she won’t be “comment[ing] on the specific report,” but claims the U.S. “welcome[s] stiff competition” from China though they “do not want that competition to veer into conflict.” pic.twitter.com/qERh76FmGp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2021

Related















