Seattle protesters demand white residents’ homes, ‘they want it all’

Arrogant, empowered protesters in Seattle now demand the homes of people in the suburbs.

A group of protesters harassed people in their homes in a Seattle suburb.

They mobbed a residential neighborhood earlier this week, demanding that the white people inside the homes give up their residences to people of color. As they harassed them, they said, ‘We want it all.’

There is no end. to their demands.

BLACK PEOPLE USED TO LIVE HERE

According to Twitter user Kitty Shackleford, the group of about 50 demonstrators marched down the streets of the neighborhood chanting, “Black people used to live here!”

One man can be heard telling residents, “Hey guys, do you know that you are living in a historically black neighborhood right now? Do you know that before your white ass came here this was all black people? Do you know that people like you came in here and basically bought all the land from the black people less than what it was worth, kicked them out so you could live here? Do you know that? ‘Cause if you don’t, now you f***ing do, so do something about it.”

He added, “How do you plan to fix it because you are living on black people’s land right now. … I mean, native land, but black people lived here, too.”

They think they’re entitled to their homes and their money

A female leader in the group shouted, “Open your wallet!” and proceeded to demand that the residents give up their homes.

“[G]ive up your house!” she insisted. “Give black people back their homes! You’re sitting there comfortably — comfortable as f*** as if they didn’t help gentrify this neighborhood! I used to live in this neighborhood, and my family was pushed out, and you’re sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends.”

The male continued, “Let’s not act like you just are oblivious to this s*** because you knew about it all along, and you were OK with it. But guess what, we’re not, and we’re bringing it to your front fing door so what the f do you plan to do about it?”

“How do you plan to re-gentrify a black neighborhood that you obviously are for gentrifying because you live here now?” the male incoherently continued.

This gentrification BS is out of control.

Watch:

Harassing people at their houses “Give us your home!” #Seattle pic.twitter.com/k6DuVNEuxY — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020

Not quite sure how the flashlights in the windows are protest but ok #Seattle pic.twitter.com/JjiJ6UL100 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, in Cal Anderson Park:

From last night in Cal Anderson Park (CHOP zone) #Seattle pic.twitter.com/DsXCn7tXEr — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020