1 in 4 youth considered suicide due to the lockdown

Deaths from suicides and drug overdoses currently exceed deaths due to the COVID-19 virus, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Robert Redfield warned during a medical presentation earlier this month.

“I think that the cost to our nation in continuing to keep these schools closed is substantial, and I’m hopeful that resources that are necessary can be made available,” Redfield said during a July 14 webinar hosted by the Buck Institute. “But there has been another cost that we’ve seen, particularly in high schools.”

“We’re seeing, sadly, far greater suicides now than we are deaths from COVID,” he lamented. “We’re seeing far greater deaths from drug overdose that are above excess that we had as background than we are seeing the deaths from COVID.”

THE CDC STUDY

According to a new CDC study, one in four young adults considered suicide in the past month. According to the CDC, it is attributed directly to the pandemic and “the impact of physical distancing and stay-at-home orders.”

The data also flags surge of anxiety and substance abuse, with more than 40 percent of those surveyed saying they experienced a mental or behavioral health condition connected to the COVID-19 emergency.

The virus doesn’t even affect youth, except in extremely small numbers, and yet, they are the biggest victims of the shuttering. The cure is most definitely worse than the disease for youth. Young people see their dreams of sports and academic scholarships washed away. The lack of communication with friends their own age causes depression and limits growth.

Presidential wannabe Joe Biden wants people to wear masks everywhere for at least the next three months without backing it up with any science. His running mate Kamala Harris said, “that’s what real leadership looks like.”

You have to look beyond the illness to the total person and you must look beyond politics. Those two can’t.

Some of these COVID deaths and cases are likely flu or pneumonia:

According to the CDC – 2020 has had the lowest flu/pneumonia death rate in the last 20 years. What a miracle!

While everyone is in a panic over supposedly 150K COVID deaths, why has there never been a lockdown for over 2 MILLION

