Sec. Mayorkas Admits They Don’t Oversee and Stop Illegals Voting

Alejandro Mayorkas admitted there are no mechanisms in place to prevent illegal immigrants from potentially registering and voting in U.S. elections. It’s not his job. His job is to protect the border. In other words, he does nothing.

Mayorkas was a Board member on the board of an NGO who works with an NGO accused of telling illegal aliens to vote for Joe Biden when they come in.

How do we know the election won’t turn on the votes of illegal aliens? We don’t. I demanded answers from Mayorkas on the NGO flyers encouraging illegals to vote revealed by @OversightPR. pic.twitter.com/3IZnTUfECi — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) April 16, 2024

The impeachment articles of Secretary Mayorkas were walked over to the Senate today. We’ll see what Schumer will do with them, likely nothing.

During the hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene blasted DHS Secretary Mayorkas over the bombshell finding of flyers allegedly put up by NGOs and paid for by US taxpayers. The flyers tell illegal aliens to vote for Biden in our election.

Mayorkas is remarkably arrogant and isn’t a bit concerned about Republicans.

JUST IN: @RepMTG blasts impeached DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “The open border is the number one issue… that is exactly why this committee impeached you.” “This is corruption at the deepest level. As a matter of fact, I would call it treason.”pic.twitter.com/JUl6i36owx — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 16, 2024

Muckraker found the flyers telling illegal aliens to vote.

These flyers were discovered by @realmuckraker throughout the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) location including on the walls of port-a-potties They also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens use the RCM for assistance in coming to the USA pic.twitter.com/hvlkwOI5Xs — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

Related