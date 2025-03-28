Sec. McMahon Will Investigate Maine DoE Over Secret Transitioning

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Secretary of the Department of Education Linda McMahon will investigate the Maine Department of Education which is seemingly not in compliance on DEI and gender ideology. They are possibly transitioning children behind children’s backs.

This is great news. I wish her success.


