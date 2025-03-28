Sec. McMahon Will Investigate Maine DoE Over Secret Transitioning

Secretary of the Department of Education Linda McMahon will investigate the Maine Department of Education which is seemingly not in compliance on DEI and gender ideology. They are possibly transitioning children behind children’s backs.
This is great news. I wish her success.
BREAKING: Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announces investigation into Maine Dept of Education for secretly creating “gender plans” to help kids transition behind their parents’ backs in school https://t.co/O1qXzF1956 pic.twitter.com/gNRKU6XYsI
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2025
