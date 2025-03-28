Carney Called Trump & They Had a Very Good Conversation

President Trump said he had a productive phone call with the Prime Minister of Canada. Prime Minister Mark Carney recently said Canada’s close relationship with the US is over.

President Trump’s announcement:

I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Watch:

President Trump says he had a “good call” with PM Carney. “We are going to end up with a very good relationship with Canada.”pic.twitter.com/owfGvSOOld — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 28, 2025

You know, if you substituted the word Poilievre for Carney in the statement from Trump, Canada’s left would go wild and say Trump was interfering in the election by presuming who will win it. pic.twitter.com/s5tUtGNQPg — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) March 28, 2025

Carney said Trump’s tariffs are an attack. He said that he’s terminating the country’s military alliance with the United States. This would be a good time to invade.

Just kidding.

Carney promised relationships with Europe and others to replace the US. That would be a disaster. Why doesn’t he just try to work with President Trump? No one wants divisions with Canada. We love Canada.

BRUTAL! An American couple moved to Canada to protest Trump, only to get lectured by Canadians on the harsh reality of living in Canada. “Well, welcome to Canada, where houses cost twice as much and salaries are 30% lower, where our unemployment rate is 60% higher, where our GDP… pic.twitter.com/93BTysdpri — George (@BehizyTweets) March 24, 2025

