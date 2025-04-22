Sec. Rubio Announces Department of State Reorganization

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that “Under my direction, the State Department

has canceled another 139 grants worth $214 million. The American taxpayers should not be funding misguided programs like “Building the Migrant Domestic Worker-Led Movement” in Lebanon or “Get the Trolls Out!” in the United Kingdom.”

He said they are cleaning up the mess left by the previous administration and rebuilding an agency that is focused on putting America First.

The Plan

Sec. Rubio also announced the reorganization plan for the Department of State.

“We are facing tremendous challenges across the globe. To deliver on President Trump’s America First foreign policy, we must make the State Department Great Again,” it states on the State Department website.

He noted that the Department has grown and costs have soared, but “taxpayers have seen less effective and efficient diplomacy.”

“The sprawling bureaucracy created a system more beholden to radical political ideology than advancing America’s core national interests”.

“That is why today I am announcing a comprehensive reorganization plan that will bring the Department into the 21st Century….Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programs that are misaligned with America’s core national interests will cease to exist.”

Under President Trump’s leadership, we have a commander in chief committed to putting America and Americans first. As his Secretary of State, I am confident a reformed State Department will meet the moment and help make our country great once again.

In an email to staff obtained by POLITICO, Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau said that the current plan put forward “will not result in any changes to the department’s ongoing programs” and “will not affect any overseas embassies, posts or operations.”

The State Department will reduce its staff in the United States by 15 percent, but the process will be conducted in an orderly manner. Per that document, anyone losing their job will be given a 60-day notice.

Fake News Was Wrong Again

Politico reported that the organizational chart released on Tuesday does not go as far as previous versions reported.

That is because the previous reports were based on fake news from anonymous sources.

The shakeup eliminates several human rights-focused bureaus, where many NGOs and nonprofits received their slush funds.

Africa has not been eliminated from the reorganization plans, contrary to the NY Times report.

This is fake news. The ⁦@nytimes⁩ falls victim to another hoax. https://t.co/hXSiV1t9HC — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 20, 2025

