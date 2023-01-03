Second Round Speaker Votes with Some Angry Republicans, McCarthy’s Already Lost

By
M Dowling
-
3
91

The votes have begun on the 2nd ballot for Speaker. McCarthy has already lost.

The first ballot for House Speaker failed to elect Kevin McCarthy, who earlier in the day insisted that he wouldn’t step down no matter how many ballots it took. It takes a majority to win the Speaker, and those dissenters won’t relent.

Hakeem Jeffries, a far-let looney Dem, got 212 votes, and Kevin McCarthy got 202.

Joel Pollak says Republicans look like idiots.

Jeffries would need 218 votes and five Republicans voting for him. That would blow up the Republican Party. If he did win, he would last about five minutes.

Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) angrily declared the Freedom Caucus dissenters, not opponents but outright “enemies” in an interview with CNN.

“They’re very clearly looking for notoriety over principle,” Crenshaw said. He called them “narcissists.”

Crenshaw loves Liz Cheney too, which doesn’t say much for his judgment.

I don’t know how Crenshaw can be so convinced that they’re “enemies” and “narcissists.” Who made him the character dictator? We could say a few things about his character and his own narcissism.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
joelfarm
joelfarm
1 hour ago

Stand for Something or Fall for Anything is something that McCarthy definitely does not believe.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
2 hours ago

Stinking spineless do nothing RINO from California. Throw his ass out.

2
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
2 hours ago

The one who calls others names, usually has earned the right to wear it. How did so many Republican congressmen get so looney?

Last edited 2 hours ago by Peter B. Prange
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz