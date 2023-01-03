Second Round Speaker Votes with Some Angry Republicans, McCarthy’s Already Lost

The votes have begun on the 2nd ballot for Speaker. McCarthy has already lost.

Round 2: 4 No votes on McCarthy and we’re still in the B’s for roll call He’s already lost the 2nd round and it barely started Once again I ask, when will Kevin McCarthy do the honorable thing and step aside so Republicans can elect a Speaker? — Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino) January 3, 2023

The first ballot for House Speaker failed to elect Kevin McCarthy, who earlier in the day insisted that he wouldn’t step down no matter how many ballots it took. It takes a majority to win the Speaker, and those dissenters won’t relent.

Hakeem Jeffries, a far-let looney Dem, got 212 votes, and Kevin McCarthy got 202.

Joel Pollak says Republicans look like idiots.

Right now, with voting for Speaker still ongoing, no candidate will have a majority, and @RepJeffries could have a plurality (tho not enough to win). 2nd ballot likely. Republicans look like idiots; Democrats, unified in opposition. Possibility of a Democrat being elected Speaker — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 3, 2023

Jeffries would need 218 votes and five Republicans voting for him. That would blow up the Republican Party. If he did win, he would last about five minutes.

Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) angrily declared the Freedom Caucus dissenters, not opponents but outright “enemies” in an interview with CNN.

“They’re very clearly looking for notoriety over principle,” Crenshaw said. He called them “narcissists.”

Crenshaw loves Liz Cheney too, which doesn’t say much for his judgment.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw on bloc of hardliners determined to block McCarthy: “They are enemies now,” he told me. “They have made it clear that they prefer a Democrat agenda than a Republican one.” pic.twitter.com/w0LFmbFEED — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2023

I don’t know how Crenshaw can be so convinced that they’re “enemies” and “narcissists.” Who made him the character dictator? We could say a few things about his character and his own narcissism.

