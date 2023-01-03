Here are WEFers – WEF Graduates – You Might Have Missed

The following is the list of World Economic Forum graduates of young global leaders. It excludes 2022 graduates. It doesn’t mean they all believe the ideology, but it could. WEF is the World Economic Forum of global psychos who want us to live, work, shop in 15-minute cities, abandon cars, rarely take a plane, eat bugs, and bow to the god of climate change.

On the list: Tom Cotton, Nikki Haley, Dan Crenshaw, Adam Kinzinger, Tulsi Gabbard, and Elise Stefanik.

