Secret Executive Order on Puerto Rican Independence?

According to the Puerto Rico State Commission on Elections (CEE), 58.6% of Puerto Ricans voted for statehood, 29.6% for free association, and 11.8% for independence. The commission certified these results as the final and official of the plebiscite on January 17, 2025.

According to an exclusive in DailyMail, members of Congress are circulating a proposed Executive Order that would renounce U.S. claims to Puerto Rico and encourage it to become an independent nation to avoid the coming fiscal disaster the island represents.

At least two congressional offices have a seven-page draft ‘executive order’ on how the U.S. can help the island territory transition to independence.

A source familiar with the document’s existence disclosed that it is also in the possession of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) and potentially other Cabinet secretaries.

Staffers for the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee and a staffer for Rep. Tom Kean (R-N.J.) have already held or scheduled meetings about the draft executive order.

The draft proposal claims that the plan would generate $617.8 billion in savings for the U.S. while equipping Puerto Rico with the financial resources needed to establish economic independence.

Puerto Rico faces a debt crisis and has defaulted on its debt since 2016.

Primera Hora said the US would fund Puerto Rico for 20 years to help with the transition.

They must never become a state. It’s not constitutional and they are mostlyt leftists.

The Puerto Rican government denies it is true.

