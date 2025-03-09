Elon Musk Wants the US to Stop Paying for EU Defense

DOGE leader Elon Musk has publicly suggested that the United States should consider exiting NATO, arguing that it does not make sense for America to finance Europe’s defense.

They don’t appreciate it, all they do is complain about us, and they helped set up the fake Russiagate hoax. Also, they still want to start a nuclear world war.

In any case, Donald Trump can’t just pull us out, but he can make changes.

In response to a recent rally linked by Nick Sortor and commented on by Sen. Mike Lee, Elon Musk wrote, We really should [pull out of NATO].

Doesn’t make sense for America to pay for the defense of Europe. He also wrote, “Place sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially the ones with mansions in Monaco, and this will stop immediately.’

The rally he referred to was not organic, but another astroturf fest of NGO organizers and paid operatives. They unfurled an enormous Ukrainian flag since they don’t want peace. They want the US to keep paying for their lost war, and the EU wants the US to keep paying for their defense so they can fund their enormous welfare state.

Not another penny to Ukraine https://t.co/02lrVbP3EP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 9, 2025

Astroturf Ukraine Rally

Ukraine Rally DC, American Coalition for Ukraine, Razom for Ukraine, and United Help Ukraine organized the rally.

The American Coalition for Ukraine has over 100 NGOs. One example is the Atlantic Council, which receives support from the U.S. Department of State, USAID, and other federal agencies, indicating federal government funding.

We are being bamboozled and propagandized with our own money, and they could drag us into World War 3.

