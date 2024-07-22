Secret Service Director Cheatle Won’t Say If Crooks Acted Alone

During today’s hearing, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle refused to say if there was more than one shooter. Why wouldn’t she answer that and stop so-called conspiracy theories?

Andy Biggs asked twice if attempted assassin Thomas Crooks was acting alone, and she said she’d have to refer him” to the FBI’s investigation for motive.” Biggs didn’t ask about motive.

No one learned anything today. She’s also not credible.

Cheatle has very impressive big male security agents.

SS Director Kimberly Cheatle wants 30% of agents to be female. Meanwhile, this is her security detail: pic.twitter.com/vRGUNCUxXa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2024